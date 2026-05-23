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Yesterday would have been Iryna Zarutska’s 24th birthday. She should have been celebrating with friends and family.

There are many reasons that contributed to the murder of this lovely young woman who had everything to live for.

I blame her murderer but also the liberal female judges who continually make excuses for black males with long criminal records.

Any judge who allows a dangerous felon back on the streets should be immediately removed from their post.

We are allowing the worst human beings to be in charge of the safety of the general public and that must end. People with no humanity should not be given multiple chances to ‘correct’ their anti-social behavior. If one exhibits anti-social behavior, they should be put down or be put behind bars for the rest of their natural life.

Personally, I am tired of ‘warehousing’ these types in prisons. Why house these people who have no redeeming human qualities. Why continuing feeding them when we could just execute them. It would send a message to these types that society is no longer willing to tolerate the behavior at the expense of the law abiding.

If we just kept the most violent felons behind bars in would immediately make our society safer. But that isn’t what’s happening.

Iryna Zarutska should be alive today.

But because so many on the left continue to ‘feel sorry’ for the most deranged and violent amongst us, she and many other white women are dead in this country.

Politics and ideology have become more important than right and wrong.

Race has overruled common sense.

Chronic criminality has been ignored to the point of ridiculousness.

Anyone who defends this kind of behavior should be shunned.

There is no place for it in a civilized society.

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