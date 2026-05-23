THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
May 23

Add to this the deranged defacing of Zarutska murals. (If it's true, which I don't doubt.)

Once upon a time, I might have resisted the death penalty, but no more.

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3 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
May 23

You are 100% correct. The Marxist party has been able to heard up many of lunatic leftist judges, DAs, and politicians who in fact love the idea of crazy’s running amok in their dystopian utopian dreams. And yet decent people still vote democrat. And if you place the criminals in jail they let them out to the celebration of the media. Cop killers, rapist, child predators, and any other sexual sick animal that can slither out of jail. Yes, the electric chair is a better option.

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