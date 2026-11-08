The five marks of the Roman decaying culture: Concern with displaying affluence instead of building wealth; obsession with sex and perversions of sex; art becomes freakish and sensationalistic instead of creative and original; widening disparity between very rich and very poor; increased demand to live off the state.” — Edward Gibbon

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

There is no turning back now. America as we knew it is over and will never return again in our lifetime. It is in perpetual free fall now. The recent election results have basically confirmed this.

The signs and signals have been on full display for some time. For many decades really but when things happen incrementally, they are easy to dismiss.

We ignored it for too long.

We minimized it if we acknowledged it at all.

We stopped making things in the USA. Cars, clothes, appliances. Everything. Gone overseas for someone else to do for next to nothing.

That was a sign.

The quality of products we buy from China and India are cheaper. But cheaper isn’t better.

The products we buy are of inferior quality. A can opener may be cheaper, but you end up buying several of them over 10 years because the one your grandmother had and lasted for 50 years finally didn’t work anymore. So, are we really saving money by having to buy things over and over?

Cars used to last a long time because they were made of steel and metaphorically so were the American people.

Not anymore.

Now cars are made of plastic, so totaling a car is pretty easy so you are reduced to having to buy a new one.

The same goes for mattresses, refrigerators, coffee makers etc.

Nothing lasts and that is by design.

We have become a disposable society.

Purchase, consume and discard.

The Entertainment industry which has always been shady continues to crank out pornographic content and selling it to impressionable young people. Some music videos are straight up porn.

When I was a teenager, I laughed at ‘prudish’ adults who complained about Madonna and other entertainers, but they had it right. It was a sign of things to come. see video below which is def not for children. It is called 1965 by Jess Murphy.

For the past 30 years or more the entertainment industry and its executives at this point are nothing more than pimps, who have been grooming us to be whorish attention seekers who lust for fame and money.

Social norms have completely eroded, and law-abiding citizens are subjected to violent career criminals who are released by foolishly sympathetic female judges who have become more concerned with the well-being and rights of the criminals than the hapless victim who will be murdered by them by being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It happens every day now.

Let’s not gloss over the real reason that so many Americans are physically unhealthy. The government has been spraying us like bugs since I was a little girl and probably longer than that. The cereals in the 1970’s basically had us eating sugar and other chemicals for breakfast.

I remember when adults were complaining about cereals like Cookie Crisp, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks which was basically candy. The sugar and chemical content have only gotten worse since then. Which is why so many kids now have so many allergies, but we were the generation that the government and corporations experimented on.

The other indicator of a broken and decaying civilization is so many broken families. There is no incentive to stay in relationships these days. Men resent women and women have issues (some are legit) with men and it has weakened our society.

Divorce attorneys grin all the way to the bank.

The influx of illegals and Muslims getting ‘elected’ or installed to public office is the nail in the coffin of America. We used to be the envy of every country in the world and now they come here not with the intention of assimilating but coming here with orders to destroy it.

Nobody is stopping it and it will continue until regular everyday Americans are directly affected by it.

It will be too late by then.

We no longer build anything and if we do it is ugly. Public artwork is also ugly.

It is deliberate. See Kara Walkers work below. Would you take your kids to see that?

It is psychologically demoralizing. It is all by design. The violence that we see in the U.K. and in France will eventually come here. It is here now but only in the inner city, but it will spread like the cancer it is.

Buckle up because this is not going to end well.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon