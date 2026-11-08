THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Marcy's avatar
Marcy
5h

That statue is horrible. Kids should not see that. Whatever happened to what to me seemed a natural human impulse to protect children from overt sexual imagery and whatnot?

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

"Men resent women [for man legit reasons] and women have issues (some are legit) with men and it has weakened our society." Fixed it.

Two root causes.

Corporate and Wall Street greed.

The Great Feminization.

What is almost hilarious though... both have sent us on a declining trajectory of the most terrible outcomes for both.

The socialists will end corporate and Wall Street greed, and the Jihadist will end and reverse female autonomy.

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