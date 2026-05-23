THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Zone of Sulphur's avatar
Zone of Sulphur
May 23

This is the reality that Affluent White Female Urban Liberals (AWFULs) need to acknowledge.

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Facts Truth Win's avatar
Facts Truth Win
May 23

A race war is coming…if not, vigilantism for sure. It’s just a matter of time or that one incident that no white person can turn away from without reacting in kind.

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