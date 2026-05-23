Please show me that you value the work that I do here by becoming a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee or two. The more paid subscribers I have the more visible my work is here on Substack (that is how the algorithm works) If you are unable to do that, please restack my stories so more people can read them. Thank you. - Nancy

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

I don’t like writing these stories because I lose paid subscribers over it. However, I ring the alarm to wake up those who are still asleep on this issue.

We are being attacked.

It is NOT an accident.

It is on purpose.

This is the everyday stuff now.

I share two disturbing stories today. One of the stories takes place in the U.S. and the other takes place in the U.K.

In many ways the United Kingdom and the United States are cousins. The U.K. is obviously much smaller, but the same politics and agenda are at play.

The first story is about a white female BLM activist who foolishly allows a black male into her apartment building. She is subsequently murdered by this individual. Why does he kill her? She is a white woman; in his mind she is the enemy. He is a psychopath. The detective who questions the perp tells him that she was one of the ‘good white people’ and he couldn’t care less. The video is disturbing.

Any man who is trying to enter a building without a key shouldn't be let in. Any reasonable man would not be angry at a woman who denied entry or access to any building. If he was visiting a friend (he wasn’t) he would have simply waited.

But this perp actually followed her home. This happens all the time now. Even if the perp was a white guy, I would say the same thing.

For women this should be a huge wakeup call and get over your irrational fear of being called a racist.

No one is coming to save us. You must change your mindset. No reasonable male person tries to gain entry into a building without a key/fob.

Girls and women are given the wrong training program.

We are taught to be nice

We are taught to be accommodating

We are taught to give people the benefit of the doubt

This training is proving to be fatal.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

STOP BEING NICE.

YOU DO NOT OWE STRANGERS ANYTHING

You are your own first responder

Take a self-defense class.

Protect YOU FIRST

Who cares if you hurt someone’s ‘feelings’

That guy followed her home with the intention of killing her. I don’t know what he told her but whatever he told her was complete bullshit and she bought and paid for it.

****************************************************************

The next story takes place in the U.K.

The victim’s name was Henry Nowak

He was just 18 years old

The perp who killed him was a 23-year-old Sikh. Henry was stabbed multiple times.

In an unbelievable twist of events, the 23-year-old perp who had a knife in his hands told police that Henry was the aggressor!

The police handcuffed Henry as he bled out and died.

This case is just insane. The sikh falsely claimed that Henry called him a racist slur and falsely claimed that Henry took his turban off.

None of that happened.

Both of these stories are increasingly common, and both done by ‘innocent’ minorities.

Diversity is not our strength. It never was. It never will be.

They HATE white people.

There is an anti-white agenda in places that have been historically white.

That is not an accident.

This will happen again and again.

What will it take for people to wake up and get real about what is happening in the world?

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon