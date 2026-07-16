https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

I like being a member of the 51 percent club, but I was reminded yesterday that I just have to protect myself and not have anything to do with the stereotypical, feminist, woe-is-me victimologist type of women.

I was scrolling on Facebook and there is a group on one of the local pages that shows an image of a man with the headline of “Are we dating the same guy?”

The premise of the page is to catch predatory males who lie to multiple women in the area so they can avoid dating the dead-beat beta male loser type of guys.

I get it.

There are men on dating sites that have no business being there.

The usual emotionally unintelligent males who think it’s amusing to deceive multiple women until the consequence train pulls into the station.

But…

I made the ‘mistake’ of telling these women that they need to level up.

The image of the guy was a huge RED FLAG. He was a weaselly looking guy with a two face tats that looked like prison ink underneath each eye. Three x’s underneath one eye and the word ‘numb’ under the other.

One woman was accusing him of being a cheater and violent abuser.

Because I dared to tell these women to level up and take some effing responsibility, they wasted no time activating their mean girl mentality.

They accused me of not being ‘a girl’s girl whatever that means and then she made some comment about my ‘big age’.

I am not sure if she was insinuating that I should know better than to judge other women or that I shouldn’t have an opinion because I have the audacity to be a woman of 58 years old. A WOMAN OF A CERTAIN AGE. Which I suppose means any woman in America over the age of 40.

I guess she was trying to hurt my feelings, but she missed the mark and came across as being petty and trivial.

But then I had the lightbulb moment where I realized that these women didn’t want to learn from their bad choices and shitty decision making but they just wanted to be told that men were mean and bad and that women held no responsibility whatsoever.

A very long time ago I was one of these women.

I just didn’t continue being one. I leveled up. And if you are a regular reader of mine, you know that I grew up in a house with very little instruction. I had to learn everything on my own. It wasn’t easy but I did it.

I have too much to live for to allow this kind of low value conversation ruin my day, but I also know that weak people like the women in that group are a danger to a woman like me. I have a book about to launch and a lot of positives in my life.

I ended up deleting my comment, not because I felt it was wrong but because I realized that I was a lioness in a den full of hyenas. I had no business being there.

When you level up there are rooms you should never enter again even if your intention is well meaning. I believe the word is discerning.

Lesson learned.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon