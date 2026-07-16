THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
5d

Have you seen the guy on the thumbnail for "Worst Ex Ever" (Netflix)?

There's something called Hybristophilia -- it refers to women who are drawn to dangerous men. The mean girl reaction sounds like protesting too much. They need to believe in their power to rehabilitate a creep.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
5d

You Are Aware. You Possess Commonsense. I have several degrees. I have certificate’s to cover a wall. I Want to be as Astute as You

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