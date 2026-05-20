White Street:
Stories From Saratoga's Orphan Child
I finished formatting my book last night. I am just having someone beta read it before I publish it. I am excited to bring this to life. Here is the cover and yes that is the actual house I grew up in on White Street. I will keep everyone posted on the launch of the book.
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Super cool. I’ll have to order a book when it comes out. Thank you.