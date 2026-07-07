WHITE STREET
Stories From Saratoga's Favorite Orphan Child
In December of 2024, the day after Christmas to be exact, I began my journey here on Substack. I wanted to revive my writing career. I set out to write about what I wanted to write about. I didn’t shy away from what is still considered to be controversial topics and stories.
I started with zero followers.
Then I had ten.
Then 100.
I currently have 725 with 31 paid subscribers.
I found a home here, a following.
I found my tribe.
For the past year I have worked on material for my upcoming book WHITE STREET
My Substack readers got some of the first rough drafts of stories that are included in the book.
I got lots of feedback both good and bad.
I am grateful to have an active audience here.
My book will be live on Amazon on Wednesday July 22nd.
It is currently paperback only. I will have an ebook soon.
I hope that you enjoy the book and are willing to give an honest review after.
I am grateful to be on Substack where I have found so many great writers and content creators. Donald Jeffries, Chris Arnell, Jenny Holland, Hannah Spiers and Josh Slocum come to mind. I am grateful to be in their company.
I will remind everyone when WHITE STREET is live and available for purchase.
Thank you to all of my subscribers and readers. It means a lot.
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Seems like a nice place to live…
Way to go, Nancy!!