In December of 2024, the day after Christmas to be exact, I began my journey here on Substack. I wanted to revive my writing career. I set out to write about what I wanted to write about. I didn’t shy away from what is still considered to be controversial topics and stories.

I started with zero followers.

Then I had ten.

Then 100.

I currently have 725 with 31 paid subscribers.

I found a home here, a following.

I found my tribe.

For the past year I have worked on material for my upcoming book WHITE STREET

My Substack readers got some of the first rough drafts of stories that are included in the book.

I got lots of feedback both good and bad.

I am grateful to have an active audience here.

My book will be live on Amazon on Wednesday July 22nd.

It is currently paperback only. I will have an ebook soon.

I hope that you enjoy the book and are willing to give an honest review after.

I am grateful to be on Substack where I have found so many great writers and content creators. Donald Jeffries, Chris Arnell, Jenny Holland, Hannah Spiers and Josh Slocum come to mind. I am grateful to be in their company.

I will remind everyone when WHITE STREET is live and available for purchase.

Thank you to all of my subscribers and readers. It means a lot.

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