Tomorrow is the big day for me and my book. It will be for sale on Amazon. Paperback version right now. I will have an ebook up within a few weeks. Many of my subscribers have read the earlier rough drafts of some of the stories included in my book.

I have been writing for many years, and this is my first book. I hope you buy and enjoy the book. I really appreciate all my readers and subscribers here on Substack.

I appreciate all the private messages and words of encouragement from you. I cannot articulate enough about how much it means to me. Thank you. - Your favorite orphan child- Nancy