White Street: Stories From Saratoga's Favorite Orphan Child: Muldoon, Nancy: 9798234123237: Amazon.com: Books

My new book is doing well, and I am up to 19 wonderful reviews. You can purchase it on Amazon or become a paid subscriber, and I will mail it to you. Most of the rough drafts for the book were written right here on Substack. If you love short stories/memoir writing this book is for you.