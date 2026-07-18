THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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April's avatar
April
4d

Yes !!! Animal neglect too.

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3 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
william martin's avatar
william martin
3d

people who neglect animals or mistreat them do the same to humans too.

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