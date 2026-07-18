https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

It is no secret that many serial killers begin by killing animals. But there seems to be an uptick in animal abusers, maybe it just seems that way because of the internet.

Just as it baffles me that parents ‘forget’ their kids in hot cars every summer it seems that there are still people that leave their animals in a hot car while they are shopping or dining someplace.

Why?

Why not leave them home where they belong?

There has been a lot of chatter the past few years and some legislation regarding creating a registry of names of people convicted/accused of animal abuse.

I believe this should have been done decades ago.

I am tired of hearing about privacy rights regarding child/animal abusers.

They forfeited that when they did what they did.

Every animal shelter and breeder could benefit from such a registry. Abusers try and do adopt animals from animal shelters all the time.

Certain people have no business being in possession of kids and animals.

It is really that simple.

Why should animal abusers continue to be protected?

Abusing animals was considered a misdemeanor which is absurd. It is now a class E Felony as it should be.

Here in New York State, we have BUSTER’S LAW named after an 18-Month-old tabby cat who was killed by a teenager in Schenectady. This law was enacted in 1999.

There is currently a bill in the NYS Senate S1044 that if passed that will prohibit abusers from owning an animal. That is just. Animals like children are just as vulnerable to violence and abuse.

There should be a registry in every state in the Union. And each state should be able to cross check names.

We must make sure that animals are protected.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon





